Arrests
Friday, 12:13 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Thomas Boles, 52, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:43 a.m., deputies arrested Hosie Andrenae Blackmon, 36, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 1:33 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon S. Gibson, 38, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Fischer streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:49 a.m., deputies arrested Omar C. Vasquez, 26, 5100 block of Clinton Drive, in the area of Indiana 931 and Jefferson Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:03 a.m., deputies arrested Martin Shaw Cox, 54, 200 block of East Harrison Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Rachael Goble, 46, 1300 block of Cooper Street, in the 2400 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested Antonio Deon Gholar, 26, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Chris Talmadge Jackson, 41, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1400 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Margie Lee Johnson, 42, 900 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for fraud.
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Andrew McElroy, 36, 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:06 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Aaron Ulerick, 35, 1000 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Main and Gano streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 5:25 a.m., deputies arrested Tricia N. Pegg, 32, 500 block of Somerset Drive, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:01 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Turner, 44, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:16 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Joe Roberts, 45, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:56 p.m., deputies arrested Scott E. Lipinski, 57, Russiaville, in the area of 400 South and 500 West, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 10:31 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Henry Dickey, 52, 1900 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Trent A. Stone, 42, 2200 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Ohio and Morgan streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Grant Strahla Horner, 36, Colfax, at the HCJ, on a warrant for disorderly conduct and a warrant for battery.
Monday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 53, 300 block of Edgewater Lane, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:22 p.m., officers arrested Michael Adams, 66, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:03 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Patrick Mullin, 65, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Charles J. Fields, 52, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce Whetzell, 44, Hemlock, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Guy Harpe, 36, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Percy Parkevich, 32, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of syringe, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for obstruction of justice and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Worrick, 65, Marion, in the area of Indiana 26 and 350 East, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Robert Safford, 900 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Western Avenue and Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Morgan, 32, 1500 block of South Union Street, in the 500 block of West Harrison Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Shannon Morgan, 53, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
