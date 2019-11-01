Arrests
Monday, 7:34 a.m., Kokomo Police officers arrested Michael Henderson, of the 900 block of Waugh, in the 900 block of West Woodland, on a warrant/domestic battery.
Monday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Brandon M. Hughes, 38, of the 600 block of South Bell, in the 2000 block of East Boulevard, on a charge of theft.
Monday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Misti Pugh, 36, of the 200 block of East Harrison, at that address, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and maintaining a common nuisance, both Level 6 felonies, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 4:17 a.m.., officers arrested Krystal Sweares, 31, of Peru, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard, on a Miami County warrant, possession of amphetamines.
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., Howard County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tremayne A. Mallard, 36, of the 100 block of East Center, at the jail, on three charges of domestic battery-domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jason William Whitmer, 36, of Peru, at the jail, on charges of criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. deputies arrested William Andrew Burns, 57, of the 1300 block of West North, at the jail, on charges of invasion of privacy and violation of an ex parte protective order.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Luckey, 37, of the 3000 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the jail, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6 a.m., deputies arrested Harron Jamil Burnett, 33, of the 500 block of Wea Drive, on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, recklessness-shooting a firearm into a building, and aggravated battery.
Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., Kokomo Police officers arrested Amanda Burdine, 39, of the 1400 block of North Jay, in the 1000 block of South Reed, on a charge of theft/with prior, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Leslie Carlson, 40, of the 1500 block of North Lindsay, in Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, dealing meth, a Level 4 felony, and possession of meth, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Vincent Hale, 54, of Russiaville, in Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of meth, a Level 4 felony, and dealing meth, a Level 4 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.