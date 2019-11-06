Arrests
Friday, 2:52 a.m., deputies arrested Rickyua Iman Listenbee, 19, 700 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Elizabeth Street, on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:34 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Chandel Soos, 31, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Eugene Krieg, 39, Bunker Hill, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Edd Smith, 55, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Stupp, 50, Owensboro, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:47 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee White, 33, 1300 block of East 400 South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Casey Langley, 30, 1100 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Lori Suzanne Stanley, 44, 900 block of South Main Street, in the area of Westmoreland Drive and Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:36 p.m., deputies arrested Ty Cooper Johns, 21, unknown location, in the area of 400 West and 400 South, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie N. Stater, 27, 600 block of West State Street, in the area of 870 West and 400 South, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:12 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Young, 22, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Sycamore and Market streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:54 a.m., officers arrested Charissa Williams, 46, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1100 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for false informing.
Monday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested James A. Mailey, 42, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 1200 block of South Jay Street, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Don Herrington Jr., 42, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested John Hozey, 52, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Miller, 44, 800 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Moriah Cicalo, 19, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:23 a.m., officers arrested Fonston Hizer, 46, 1600 block of Rue Royal Drive, in the area of Union and King streets, on a Tipton County warrant and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thefts
Saturday, 9:58 a.m., the theft of $400 in cash and a video recording device, valued at $300, was reported in the 1800 block of Country Club Drive.
Saturday, 10:12 a.m., the theft of $250 in cash was reported in the 1500 block of East Sycamore Street.
Saturday, 10:34 a.m., the theft of a black and red Cannondale 29-inch bicycle, valued at $3,500, and a Schwinn bicycle, valued at $500, was reported in the 300 block of South Union Street.
Monday, 10:08 a.m., the theft of a wallet, valued at $100, was reported in the 2200 block of Anjou Court.
Monday, 10:54 a.m., the theft of a Rock Island Armory black handgun, valued at $500, was reported in the 1600 block of Osage Drive.
Arrests
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Tristin T. Capshaw, 20, Tipton, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for violation of probation and petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Terry L. Raquet Jr., 55, Tipton, on charges of false informing, obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.
Monday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Casie D.L. Raquet, 31, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
