Arrests
Monday, 12:56 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Butcher, 37, Marion, in Swayzee, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Comstock, 43, 3000 block of East 400 South, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Amber R. VanNatter, 41, 4500 block of East 00 East/West, in the 20 block of South 450 East, on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Devonte J. Johnson, 27, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Dale Edward Nicholson, 39, 2200 block of North 250 East, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Robert Pike II, 41, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., deputies arrested Anteis Robinson, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Christina Hubbard, 41, 2800 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of precursors.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Mark Weaver, 54, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of precursors.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m. officers arrested Brian Banks, 46, 70 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of precursors.
Tuesday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 35, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of residential entry.
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Shane Richardson, 29, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Wednesday, 2:24 a.m., officers arrested Eric Savoie, 36, Russiaville, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
