Arrests
Thursday, 8:41 a.m., Kokomo Police officers arrested Xen Pederson, 19, Elwood, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:16 a.m., officers arrested Kamden Dane, 18, Tipton, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 1:25 p.m., Howard County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Jacob Saylor, 24, Fort Wayne, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Thursday, 3:14 p.m., officers arrested Sara Helms, 32, 3000 block of Matthew Drive, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 3:34 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Tressler, 37, 200 block of North Market Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Ray, 21, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the 1400 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for assisting a criminal.
Thursday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Bess, 27, Windfall, at the intersection of 17th and Foster streets, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Brutout, 32, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the intersection of 17th and Foster streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Adam Sampson, 33, Ligonier, in the area of 17th and Foster streets, on a Tipton County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Norman William Cote, 36, 600 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Earnest Delyle Ryan, 63, 2200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Rachelle Stahley, 28, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Mendenhall, 37, 4100 block of North 00 East/West, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne A. Reynolds, 31, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Shynice Collins, 27, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Frazee, 33, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Thursday, 6:33 p.m., officers arrested John Saunders, 56, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the 900 block of East Broadway Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Erica Cunningham, 40, 4800 block of Ridge Road, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:41 p.m., deputies arrested Larell Joseph Alexander, 34, 1400 block of South Main Street, in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Curtis L. Williams, 51, homeless, in the area of Washington and Mulberry streets, on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Carl Burton Jr., 28, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Harrison Street, on a warrant for operator never licensed.
Friday, 8:38 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 800 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:13 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hurt II, 50, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:13 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Murray, 32, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Malachi Clark, 26, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 1600 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for rape and a warrant for sexual misconduct.
Friday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Niki Marine, 30, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 200 block of West North Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Brady Goble, 24, Greentown, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 36, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:59 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Garcia, 27, 400 block of North Calumet Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for visiting a common nuisance, as well as a charge of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:21 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Coleman, 49, Elkhart, in the Exit 165 area of U.S. 31, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Michelle Coleman, 37, Elkhart, in the Exit 165 area of U.S. 31, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 50, homeless, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Branning, 33, Interlochen, Michigan, in the area of U.S. 31 and Ind. 26, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Bryce Moore, 29, 500 block of West Wheeler Avenue, in the 200 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Alex Peterson, 30, unknown address, in the 4400 block of South 00 East/West, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:58 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Edwards, 43, 100 block of West Elm Street, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Stroup, 42, 2300 block of Westdale Court, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Julian Wright, 26, Walton, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Livengood, 31, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:33 a.m., officers arrested Moriah Cicalo, 19, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Austin Calvert, 29, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Max Trinoskey, 53, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8 p.m., officers arrested David Creasey, 33, Indianapolis, in the 1900 block of West Carter Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Sites, 38, 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 1 p.m., the theft of a 2014 Dodge Ram, valued at $21,185, was reported from Kokomo Auto World, 3813 S. LaFountain Street.
Thursday, 5:44 p.m., the theft of a 1998 Honda motorcycle, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 1000 block of North Apperson Way.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., the theft of an Apple iPhone 8, valued at $500, was reported in the 5100 block of Ojibway Drive.
Friday, 12:19 p.m., the theft of two ladders, valued altogether at $200, was reported in the 800 block of North Courtland Avenue.
Friday, 4:57 p.m., the theft of $609.96 worth of Ugg boots was reported from Englin’s Shoes, 1215 S. Reed Road.
Sunday, unknown time, the theft of four diamond rings, a 48-inch flat screen television, a 32-inch flat screen television and $500 cash was reported from the 800 block of South Market Street.
Sunday, 4:58 a.m., the theft of a LG K30 cellphone, valued at $300, was reported in the 1100 block of Home Avenue.
Sunday, 5:40 p.m., the theft of four tires and engine parts off of a 2003 Dodge Neon was reported in the 1300 block of North Apperson Way.
Sunday, 10:53 p.m., the theft of $100 in money and jewelry was reported from the 2300 block of North Bell Street.
Monday, 2:48 p.m., the theft of $750 worth of Ugg boots was reported from Englin’s Shoes, 1215 S. Reed Road.
Arrests
Saturday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Steven Barnett, 24, 800 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on two violations of probation.
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jasmine Bolden, 30, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Friday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Ocean S. McCoy, 20, Kokomo, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and battery.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Richard R.A. McNally, 20, Sharpsville, on charges of battery in the presence of a child and battery.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Shynice L. Collins, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 2:35 a.m., deputies arrested Damion M. McPhearson, 25, Elwood, on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.