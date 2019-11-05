Arrests
Thursday, 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Gary Wayne Bagwell, 63, 5900 block of Arrowhead Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jean Luc James, 23, homeless, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Addison Sprinkle, 20, Tipton, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for conversion and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Cary Lawson, 55, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a Tipton County warrant and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:59 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy Bobo, 21, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1700 block of Home Avenue, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the 4000 block of Highland Springs, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Friday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Bevins, 50, 1000 block of West Broadway Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Dewoodie Graham, 63, 800 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:12 p.m., officers arrested Dasedrick Dowling, 45, 1900 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for domestic battery, intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Tolley, 26, Galveston, in the 700 block of West Kirk Street, on charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Michael Swope, 22, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 700 block of West Kirk Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant fro battery, auto theft and theft, a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and fraud and a Tipton County warrant, as well as charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Blake Wessell, 24, Mulberry, in the 700 block of West Kirk Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Aliyah Culley, 18, Mulberry, in the 700 block of West Kirk Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Draven Callis, 20, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the 700 block of West Kirk Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and charges of false informing, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fiedler, 61, 400 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:18 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Jansen, 25, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Albert Gayden, 59, 1100 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:10 p.m., officers arrested Gary Brown, 64, 1800 block of Carol Lynn Drive, in the 3000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested William Estep, 43, 300 block of North Carter Street, in the 700 block of South Waugh Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol.
Saturday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Hollins, 30, 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive, in the area of Goyer Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Heather Lewis, 41, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, in the 1200 block of East Butler Street, on a body attachment.
Saturday, 9:58 p.m., officers arrested Durone Parker, 34, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Richard Oger, 24, 500 block of North Market Street, in the area of Sycamore and Union streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5 a.m., officers arrested Cory Sheppard, 32, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Park and Alto roads, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:31 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Carden, 27, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1800 block of North Waugh Street, on a warrant for possession of a look a like substance.
Sunday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Sheldon Firebaugh, 46, Marion, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Bacheson, 28, Marion, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Kylie Whiteman, 22, 1800 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, 9:43 a.m., the theft of air pods, valued at $160, was reported at Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Friday, 11:25 a.m., the theft of a Nintendo Switch, valued at $299, was reported in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street.
Friday, 3:56 p.m., the theft of a LG smart phone, valued at $300, an identification card and $353 in cash was reported in the 1400 block of East Mulberry Street.
Arrests
Thursday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Leinberger, 34, Peru, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 6 a.m., officers arrested Donald Cooper, 36, Bonaqua, Tennessee, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Shyana Walton, 27, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Turley, 39, 50 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Friday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Labare, 54, 20 block of Turnpaugh Trail, Peru, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Bryant, 44, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha White, 32, 6400 block of East 775 South, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Krystal Sweares, 31, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brent Simcox, 38, 1500 block of West 300 South, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Michael Eastham, 27, Logansport, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Saturday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Chevy Bowen, 22, Mexico, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Saturday, noon, deputies arrested Sarah Popi, 32, Plymouth, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:07 p.m., deputies arrested Sheyna Bitahey, 28, 3000 block of March Street, Peru, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thefts
Saturday, 4:27 p.m., the theft of tires were reported from the 20 block of East Spring Street, Peru.
Arrests
Saturday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Aurora K. Bailey, 25, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 6:28 a.m., deputies arrested Angela J. Huston, 42, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Jason M. Murray, 41, Tipton, on a charge of battery causing moderate injury.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Jesus Herrera, 51, Tipton, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Monday, 5:36 a.m., deputies arrested April Patton, 29, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
