Arrests
Thursday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brent Lee Russell, 36, Royal Center, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael John Shorkey, 57, 5600 block of East 200 South, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 10:38 a.m., officers arrested Robert Hilligoss, 40, Greentown, in the 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:43 a.m., officers arrested Ian Buchanon, 35, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:04 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 900 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of truancy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:29 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Buchanan, 25, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 5 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, possession of a synthetic drug with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:16 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Burkhead, 34, 5500 block of Buckskin Drive, in the 500 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 4:32 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 40, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a Madison County warrant and a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Michelle Crone, 53, 100 block of North Berkley Road, in the 100 block of South Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Batchelar, 38, 600 block of North Ohio Street, in the area of Hoffer and Delphos streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:12 a.m., officers arrested Kiarrah Monteiro, 20, unknown address, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of forgery-counterfeiting and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Logan Densmore, 21, Galveston, in the 500 block of South Union Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Arnold, 24, 800 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Saturday, 6:02 p.m., officers arrested Richard Sims, 40, 1300 block of North Lindsey Street, in the 1300 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Williams, 18, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Mulberry and Ohio streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 47, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Jami Garrard, 25, 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Savoy Drive and Ind. 931, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:51 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Logan, 33, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, in the 500 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Campbell, 32, 600 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a Delaware County warrant.
Sunday, 4:57 p.m., officers arrested Joan Jackson, 65, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a legend drug and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Eddie Collins Jr., 72, 1200 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Jenny Chorrushi, 38, 200 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Michael Sallee II, 44, 3600 block of West Meadow Court, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for burglary, as well as a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the area of Leeds and Taylor streets, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Saturday, 4:09 p.m., the theft of a Mongoose black and orange bicycle, valued at $300, was reported in the area of Markland Avenue and Buckeye Street.
Saturday, 10:34 p.m., the theft of an electric meter, valued at $100, was reported in the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Sunday, 2:47 p.m., the theft of a wallet with its contents, valued altogether at $200, was reported in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street.
Arrests
Friday, 2:30 p.m., parole officers arrested Howard Lewis, 29, Rochester, on a parole violation.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Hicks, 28, 70 block of West Second Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Lott, 27, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Adam Mann, 30, Walkerton, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Croxford, 25, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug.
Sunday, 7:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jazmine Cook, 25, Indianapolis, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Joseph D. Cunningham, 46, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested William R. Friend, 35, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Winch, 21, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Jason Ennis, 38, Logansport, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Rusty Yates, 35, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Monday, 8:50 a.m., officers arrested Martell Beason, 27, Logansport, on a court order.
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Katherine Tolley, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Saturday, 12:48 a.m., deputies arrested Barbara J. Wooldridge, 68, Sharpsville, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and carrying a handgun without a license.
Saturday, 3:47 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary L. Varrett, 29, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Demyrah F. Byers, 23, Kokomo, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:51 p.m., officers arrested Lee A. Tubbs, 35, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without doctor’s orders and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Regina F. Phifer, 54, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 10:34 p.m., deputies arrested Jerika M. Thomas, 30, Indianapolis, on a Madison County warrant and charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 4:50 a.m., deputies arrested Blade E. Newton, 23, Windfall, on two warrants for dealing methamphetamine.
Commented
