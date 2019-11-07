Arrests
Tuesday, 3:26 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Allen Perry, 42, 900 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:41 a.m., deputies arrested Nichol Chandel Soos, 31, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Michael Smith, 39, 1100 block of Miller Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Zackary James Hubbard, 33, homeless, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Jalen Ryan Madsen, 19, 2300 block of South 300 East, at the same location, on charges of auto theft and attempted residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., officers arrested Julie A. Allen, 43, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:48 p.m., officers arrested Mark Anthony, 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, in the 2800 block of West Boulevard Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Alan Powell, 35, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 6 p.m. officers arrested Alicia Meranda, 30, Greentown, in the 600 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Cyril Washington, 37, 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and exit 161, on a warrant for prior drug conviction.
Tuesday, 8:44 p.m., deputies arrested William Paul Estep, 42, 300 block of East Carter Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael C. Unverzagt, 30, Fort Wayne, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Brad J. Carden, 45, 7600 block of West 226 South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Luke Debolt, 34, 1100 block of West Elm Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Rucker, 33, 600 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Jefferson and Buckeye streets, on a charge of never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Childs, 45, 600 block of West Webster Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Haven Young, 22, 1600 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Purdum Street and Dixon Road, on a Grant County warrant.
