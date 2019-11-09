Arrests
Wednesday, 12:34 p.m., deputies arrested Dimonya Jamal Fort, 22, 1900 block of South Morgan Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Michael Richardson, 29, unknown address, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Ryan Petty, 36, 3100 block of North 800 East, in the 3500 block of East 288 South, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:41 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Wayne Luckey, 37, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., officers arrested Morgan Boehme, 27, 1600 block of Ind. 19, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., officers arrested Rodney Stewart Jr., 37, Fort Wayne, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 12:59 p.m., officers arrested Keith Mudd, 49, homeless, on charges of failure to appear and violation of probation.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Casey Langley, 30, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Jodi Oaks, 41, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Boxell, 25, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Glassburn, 42, Converse, on a Wabash County warrant.
Wednesday, 9:47 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Emerson, 33, 600 block of Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Charles Summers, 28, 200 block of North Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Crystal Weaver, 37, Upland, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Maxwell, 42, Bunker Hill, on a Clinton County warrant.
Arrests
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Travis L. May, 41, Frankton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:04 p.m., deputies arrested Rachael C. Adams, 35, Kokomo, on charges of theft under $750 and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
