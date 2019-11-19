Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Demarcus Donte Scales, 27, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Robert Huffer, 25, 900 block of North Morrison Street, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Amber R. VanNatter, 41, 4500 block of East 00 North South, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Michelle Burdine, 39, 1400 block of North Jay Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Gallegos, 23, 1200 block of North Burke Street, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Gavin Alexander Brown, 26, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 7:21 p.m., deputies arrested James Avery Mailey, 42, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allan Adkins, 31, Galveston, in the area of 7671 West and 00 North South, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Friday, 10:37 a.m., deputies arrested Dale Edward Nicholson, 39, 2200 block of North 250 East, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Arielle J. Griffis, 30, Walton, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Rene Hill, 34, 800 block of North Phillips Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Wayne Rogers, 38, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy, as well as a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy Michelle Thatcher-Pickering, 46, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on a charge of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Yager, 40, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Cynthia Marie Reyes, 30, Portage, at the HCSD, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent child.
Sunday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick L. Hurt, 52, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:31 p.m., deputies arrested Drew Newton, 28, 20 block of Alto Lane, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:38 p.m., deputies arrested Sevontey Prater, 21, 800 block of South Main Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Evan Harris, 43, 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of 1150 West and 350 North, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:04 a.m., officers arrested Arlious Owens, 43, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the 100 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Jason D. Moore, 38, Russiaville, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Union Street, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, at the Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Terroul Mallory, 63, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 6:03 p.m., officers arrested Michael Richeson, 58, 1000 block of Laguna Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 7:28 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas J. Evans, 36, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of domestic battery with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Anderson, 26, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the 1200 block of North Locke Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, at the Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Monday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, at the Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Monday, 10:46 p.m., officers arrested Adam Worland, 38, 1200 block of South Purdum Street, in the 2200 block of Ridgewood Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Monday, 1:41 p.m., the theft of $200 cash was reported in the 600 block of North Washington Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Norris, 33, Lafontaine, on a Grant County warrant.
Saturday, 5:21 a.m., officers arrested Rodney Stewart Jr., 37, Fort Wayne, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Ralph Nugent, 60 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Amber Cart, 35, 40 block of Cory Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Blake McCord, 19, 1500 block of Forbes Avenue, Peru, on two charges of intimidation and a charge each of domestic battery, criminal confinement, interfering with reporting a crime and criminal mischief.
Sunday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Allen Stone, 26, 2800 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Elmore, 55, 900 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Campbell, 25, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Brock, 22, 200 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie Rusbia, 42, Pendleton, on a court order.
Monday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Jenkins-McNeil, 22, Indianapolis, on an unknown charge.
