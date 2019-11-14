Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Alaejcia M. McIntyre, 21, Indianapolis, in Carmel, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Alexis M. Drake, 23, Indianapolis, in Carmel, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, theft from a building, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Destiny Shontell Stewart, 24, Indianapolis, in Carmel, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, theft from a building, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and a later additional charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:22 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Chiamopoulos, 35, 2200 block of South 400 East, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:31 p.m., deputies arrested Kira C. Faulkner, 37, 1600 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of 450 West and 250 South, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 4:09 a.m., deputies arrested Byron Michael Mackey, 23, 700 block of West Spraker Street, in the area of 300 North and 200 West, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:56 p.m., deputies arrested Debbie Lynn McClain, 46, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Blake Robert Johnson, 27, 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Allen Hollingsworth, 32, 2400 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 12:01 p.m., deputies arrested William Alan Jenks, 900 block of Crescent Drive, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:56 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn Williams, 23, Tipton, in the area of 4756 South and 150 East, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Alan Young, 56, 800 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
