Arrests
Friday, 2:02 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler R. Rose, 27, Peru, in the area of 300 North and Touby Pike, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:48 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn A. Mason, 30, Peru, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Justin E. Meadows, 30, 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for forgery.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Sentell Kelley, 40, unknown address, in the area of 5582 North and 00 East West, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 9:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jabrail Domonick White, 22, Indianapolis, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Leann Marie Fultz, 33, 2200 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:18 a.m., deputies arrested Desmond Chompainne Shoulders, 46, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Gano streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:29 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Young Hardimon, 43, 400 block of North Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Breanna Christine Williams, 31, 1500 block of Rue Royale Court, at the HCSD, on two warrants for body attachments.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., officers arrested Albert Gayden, 59, 1100 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:44 p.m., officers arrested Chad Ryan Cox, 37, 2300 block of Renoir Court, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Monday, 2 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 2300 block of South Berkley Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the 2300 block of South Berkley Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Ronald R. Blalock, 41, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the 700 block of West Superior Street, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Chelsi Marie Thomas, 30, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the 700 block of East Superior Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Lee Moss, 38, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fielder, 61, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Santaesha Durham, 27, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, public intoxication, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Katherine Tolley, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Nicklas Bunch, 40, 1200 block of North Crestview Drive, Peru, on a violation of probation and an unknown charge.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Nelson, 30, Marion, on two unknown charges.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke Mauldon, 27, Converse, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Hipskind, 35, Wabash, on a parole violation.
Monday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Hyde, 29, 3400 block of Westover Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.