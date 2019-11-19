Arrests
Friday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Grell, 31, 1500 block of East 100 North, in the 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of battery causing bodily injury and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Hagen Graber, 18, Greentown, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Kiah Smiley, 18, Greentown, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany McBee, 46, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Apperson Way, on two charges of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Ashleigh Pratt, 38, 1300 block of West Cadillac Drive, in the 4000 block of Liberty Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Phoenix Flint, 25, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Darius Bloch, 26, unknown address, in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Brenda Cronin, 31, Forest, in the 900 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Brooklan Wheeler, 25, 700 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Shay White, 38, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.