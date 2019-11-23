Arrests
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Shaquane Ronta Lavelle Warwick, 25, of the 900 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Edward Greer, 50, Marion, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Lee Washington, 24, Chicago, Illinois, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Renee Davis, 28, New Carlisle, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 10:33 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Reeves, 31, 2300 block of North Washington Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 10:39 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Geary, 34, 1300 block of East Cadillac Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 1:32 p.m., officers arrested Steven W. Jackson Jr., 37, 300 block of South Dixon Road, in the 2000 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:08 p.m., officers arrested Marshall Payne, 19, 200 block of West 300 South, in the 900 block of East Elm Street, on a charge of robbery, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Davis, 34, 1000 block of East Laguna Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Deckard, 31, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for dealing cocaine.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested David Ditmore Jr., 43, 100 block of South Forest Drive, in the 1500 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Arrests
Thursday, 11 a.m., officers arrested John R. Walsh, 36, Amboy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Stephenson Simpson, 34, Kokomo, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Cole Lane, 27, 2000 block of North Ind. 19, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Dallas Archer, 47, Kokomo, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Brooks, 32, Amboy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Chevy Bowen, 22, Mexico, on a court order.
Thursday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 48, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Cary L. Lawson, 55, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested William A. Dell, 74, Tipton, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kenzie S. Martin, 23, Noblesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Joseph S. Duvall, 19, Atlanta, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 7:18 p.m., deputies arrested Vaughn E. Pratt Jr., 27, Tipton, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Derrik S. Nunemacher, 34, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 1:09 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan C. Daly, 25, Manteno, Illinois, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.