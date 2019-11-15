Arrests
Tuesday, 3:26 a.m., deputies arrested Donovan Ash, 18, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Elijah William Davis, 23, 700 block of East Havens Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Stacie P. Landes, 46, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Dominik E. Novinger, 26, Peru, in the area of 500 North and 450 East, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Cody Hovis, 21, 1700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 39, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 700 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:08 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Clark, 20, 2200 block of North Bell Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Freddy Ortiz, 45, unknown address, in the area of North and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., officers arrested Tony Quinn, 29, 1600 block of Ind. 19, Peru, on a violation of probation.
