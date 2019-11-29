Arrests
Tuesday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested Vicki Kay Banker, 49, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on two warrants for theft with prior convictions and two warrants for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Harry L. Young, 58, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the 900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested Robert A. Blackburn, 59, Sharpsville, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on a warrant for dealing cocaine and a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Steven Nevens, 74, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, on two warrants for assisting a criminal defendant and two warrants for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested Keegan Mills, 21, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on two warrants for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Kandra J. Messner, 32, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on two warrants for theft and two warrants for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Thefts
Tuesday, 1:25 p.m., the theft of copper tubing, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 5100 block of South Park Road.
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Hentgen, 31, 300 block of West 12th Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Douglas Carpenter, 25, homeless, on charges of domestic battery and fleeing law enforcement.
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:29 a.m., officers arrested Ian M. Turner, 30, Tipton, on a body attachment.
Wednesday, 10:44 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter A. Beck, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.