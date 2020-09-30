Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 8:49 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Turner, 41, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9:16 a.m., deputies arrested James Jeffrey White, 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah K. Snapp, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:01 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Adair, 57, 5700 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:25 a.m., officers arrested Max Arvin, 42, 1900 block of East Carter Street, in the 900 block of Belvedere Drive, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Tuesday, 9:16 a.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 37, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph G. Harpe, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
