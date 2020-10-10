Arrests
Thursday, 7:24 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Keys, 22, Lafayette, in the 700 block of North Philips Street, on charges of simple assault and resisting, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:31 a.m., officers arrested Razjea Keys, 19, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Shyla Bergesen, 24, 1000 block of North Philips Street, in the area of East Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Sarver, 66, unknown address, in the area of East Carter and Ohio streets, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Jenkins, 32, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and causing a property damage crash, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Keevaughn Guynn, 18, 1200 block of North Ohio Street, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony, theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Bell, 37, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, being a felon in control of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:52 p.m., officers arrested Trevor Young, 28, 2300 block of North Bell Street, in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, midnight, officers arrested Michael Sellars, 41, 3200 block of North 80 West, in the 900 block of East Spraker Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Thursday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Braxton Ray, 24, 800 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Friday, 1:23 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Yard, 21, 3900 block of West 400 South, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Thursday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested Erik T. Bussberg, 37, Rushville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 11:42 a.m., officers arrested Noe A. Contreras, 19, Tipton, on charges of burglary and theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.