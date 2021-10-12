Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:13 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney A. Erzinger, 40, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., deputies arrested Illa Mae Isenor, 42, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Calumet Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tana L. Wilder, 24, 1300 block of East 400 South, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:44 a.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 25, 700 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial.
Friday, 1:05 p.m., officers arrested Cassie Montes, 39, Peru, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial.
Friday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Humerickhouse, 29, 900 block of South Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Garrett Sparks, 25, Logansport, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance, driving while suspended with prior suspension and operating without financial responsibility, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Kendra McKnight, 31, Indianapolis, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Patricia Howard, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Bell and Gano streets, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Cody Woodall, 22, Greenwood, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Vonogden, 26, Russiaville, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Casbon Jr., 48, homeless, in the 800 block of Clark Street, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Levi Dodd, 30, 800 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Angela Jones, 24, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the area of Locke and Elm streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Julian Anderson, 34, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 1300 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Erik Bowland, 30, Marion, in the area of Washington Street and Edgewater Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:30 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Pena, 20, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Robert Spurgeon, 40, unknown address, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Umbarger, 49, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial.
Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Greer, 31, 2500 block of North Jay Street, at an unknown location, on a Cass County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:24 a.m., officers arrested Shana Hulsey, 33, 800 block of South Jay Street, in the 1300 block of West Lincoln Road, on charges of false informing, hit/skip and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas F. Groves, 47, Indianapolis, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement and false informing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.