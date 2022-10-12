Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:02 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Lorenc, 29, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:01 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Duane Bosworth, 31, 2100 block of North Locke Street, in the area of 500 East and 100 North, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Collins, 47, Galloway, Ohio, at the Howard County Jail, on three warrants for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Dana R. Mitchell, 49, 900 block of South Diamond Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Lee A. Tubbs, 38, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, unknown time, officers arrested Britny Johnson, 30, 1100 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:05 a.m., officers arrested Jerry McKinney, 33, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 10:56 a.m., officers arrested Carl Chandler Jr., 43, 100 block of East Firmin Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Tamara Perry, 56, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 1100 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Commented
