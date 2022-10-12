Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.