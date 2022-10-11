Arrests
Tuesday, 6:04 p.m. officers arrested Latosha Sites, 33, of 915 W. Jackson St., on a warrant for driving while suspended 10 years prior, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Andrew John, 33, of 929 E. Walnut St., on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of .15 or more, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, at the intersection of East Markland Avenue and South Locke Street.
Tuesday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Alicia Liska, 43, of 818 Boston Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, at the intersection of Southway and LaFountain.
Monday, 11:27 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Huddleston, 33, 1223 E. State St., on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Monday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Haley Payne, 25, of Peru, on operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, at the intersection of East Markland Avenue and South 17th Street.
Monday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Brooklyn Oakes, 21, of 2501 N. Apperson Way, on a warrant from Boone County in the 800 block of North Purdum Street.
Monday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Mckinney, 33, 819 N. Purdum St., on charges of auto theft of a whole vehicle, a Level 6 felony, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street.
Monday, 2:28 p.m., officers arrested Adam Pratt, 33, of 1920 E. Vaile Ave., on charges of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; intimidation-extortion blackmail, a Level 6 felony; and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Sydney Stafford, 24, of 1805 N. Bell St., on charges of battery with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, and a warrant on neglect of a dependent, at the intersection of Wabash and Morgan.
Monday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Jeffery Reynolds, 47, of 907 S. Plate St., on charges of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, in the 900 block of West Markland Avenue.
Monday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Donald Mahaney Jr., 51, of Sharpsville, on charges of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the intersection of Gan and LaFountain.
Sunday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Erin Allen, 25, Muncie, for operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, at the intersection of North Main and East Sycamore streets.
Sunday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Michael Shepard, 35, of 605 S. Bell, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, in the 700 block of South Courtland.
Sunday, 8:38 p.m., officers arrested Chad Gaddis Jr., 26, 4075 N. Davis Road, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and on warrants for dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 8:06 p.m., officers arrested Candice Newton, 55, of 1600 S. Plate St., on charges of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street.
Sunday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Quincy Smith, 26, of 1081 S. Calumet, on charges of operating while intoxicated endangerment, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, at the intersection of Plate Street and Vaile Avenue.
Saturday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Terrell Washington, 35, unknown, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at the intersection of Tomahawk and Council Ring boulevards.
Sunday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Lewis, 36, of 838 Boston Drive, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson, 54, of 1506 N. Lindsay, on a warrant from Tipton County.
Sunday, 11:17 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Field, 28, of 625 N. Union Street, for domestic battery in the 400 block of West Foster Street.
Saturday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Barton, 38, 1800 N. Jay St., for refusal to identify himself while stopped for an infraction and public intoxication, both misdemeanors, in the 400 block of West Morgan Street.
Saturday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Stout, 25, of Russiaville, on operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, in the 3800 block of LaFountain Street.
Friday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Carl Chanler Jr., 43, 118 E. Firmin St., at an unknown location for warrants for dealing meth and dealing a narcotic drug.
Friday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sanders, 52, of 1005 N. Purdum, on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested Paul Talavera, 43, unknown, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors, in the 2500 block of Home Avenue.
Friday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Myong Crane, 61, of 2307 W. Jefferson St., for a warrant in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street.
Friday, 2:57 p.m., officers arrested Alicia Damewood, 50, of 2328 N. Apperson, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and for a warrant out of Miami County, in the 900 block of East Gano Street.
Friday, 12:08 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Thompson, 36, of 419 W. Lincoln Road, on charges of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony, at home.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Warrick, 39, of 1623 N. Indiana Ave., on charges of drug possession, a Level 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the intersection of Reed Road and Vaile Avenue.
Friday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Roger Hicks, 48, of Monterey, in the 800 block of South Washington, on charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; possession of a schedule II, III and IV drug, a misdemeanor; and possession drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Sondra Roe, 41, of 1224 N. Webster St., at home on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Charles Dockerty, 34, of 4463 S. 00 East West, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine in the 1800 block of West Markland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.