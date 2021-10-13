Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., officers arrested Frank Abney Jr., 44, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for two counts of resisting law enforcement and a warrant for driving while suspended.
Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Sheldon Sturgell, 28, 100 block of East Harrison Street, in the 700 block of East Jefferson Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Glassburn, 45, 600 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Clouse, 49, Logansport, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan O. Walker, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:04 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin L. Jones, 38, Tipton, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a scheduled controlled substance, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer E. Sprinkle, 36, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy D. Evans, 39, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Wednesday, 12:53 a.m., deputies arrested Davier C. Lopez, 28, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.