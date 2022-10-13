Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:44 a.m., deputies arrested Navjot Singh, 22, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the area of Wheeler and Plate streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher T. Addison, 51, 1500 block of North Leeds Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 7:51 p.m., deputies arrested Lyndsai Renee Overton, 35, 1800 block of Dee Ann Drive, in the area of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Richard Kaminski, 27, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 36, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:11 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon Rae Unger, 48, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:14 p.m., deputies arrested Tana L. Wilder, 25, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:57 p.m., deputies arrested James M. Pyke, 26, Evansville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:36 p.m., deputies arrested Kinsey Riddle, 28, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for theft and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 11:42 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Michael Martin, 25, 400 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:24 a.m., officers arrested Brian Bright, 41, 2700 block of Apperson Way, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 2:14 p.m., officers arrested Frank Lagace Jr., 32, unknown address, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a Marion County warrant.
Wednesday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Honorio Canela-Dominguez, 31, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Indiana 931 and Hoffer Street, on two warrants for battery and charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
