Howard County
Arrests
Friday, between 4:31 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Jamilee Engle, 48, Muncie, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Johnson County warrant, three charges of theft, all Level 6 felonies, and a charge each of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Jason Hardimon, 44, 400 block of North Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Saturday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Terell Barber, 25, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a warrant for residential break and entry, a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for auto theft.
Saturday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 41, 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment and charges of resisting and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Rainwater, 26, 1200 block of South Jay Street, in the area of South Bell and East Harrison streets, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Miller, 24, 3400 block of Albright Road, in the area of South Bell and East Harrison streets, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Saturday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Wendy Bradley, 37, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the 2300 block of West Alto Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Michael Little Jr., 51, 100 block of East Fischer Street, in the area of East Gano Street and North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:24 a.m., officers arrested Devonize Phillips, 30, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of North Locke and East Jefferson streets, on a warrant for residential break and entry.
Sunday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Krystin Duke, 21, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Thaddeus Jefferson, 30, 200 block of West Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of narcotics.
Sunday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Sabrina Wyant, 18, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested Casey Damron, 37, Indianapolis, in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Green, 30, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Janai Garner, 24, 300 block of North Ohio Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 8:04 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Parvin, 25, 700 block of East North Street, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Samuel, 26, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Jerimey Penley, 39, 400 block of West Morgan Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Clar, 46, 300 block of North Main Street, in the 600 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Arthur Jemison, 29, unknown address, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of intimidation and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested David Liken, 63, 500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1700 block of North Faith Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested David Ivory, 60, homeless, in the 2400 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of criminal trespass and resisting, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Tavaris Greene, 28, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested DeShawn Coleman, 24, 2700 block of North Delphos Street, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
