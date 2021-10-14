Arrests
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Mack Clark, 46, Chicago, in the area of West Alto Road and Gettysburg Drive, on a warrant for dealing cocaine and additional charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, a Level 4 felony; dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony.
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Bagwell, 36, 2700 block of East Center Road, in the area of East Tate and North Jay streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and public intoxication by drugs, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Moore, 52, Rossville, in the area of South Dixon Road and West Boulevard Street, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Thursday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Lashaya Stamps, 25, 200 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Stitts, 22, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:36 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Fridley, 30, Goodyear, Arizona, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
