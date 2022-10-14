Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee Lengacher, 33, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Jefferson Street, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:50 a.m., deputies arrested Baily Anne Nichole Henry, 23, Otterbein, in the area of Delphos and North streets, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of a scheduled substance, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:01 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Raphael Edwards, 30, Chicago, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth K. Porter, 22, 500 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:41 p.m., deputies arrested Anton L. Fewell, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on two warrants for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Todd Claborn, 52, Indianapolis, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, on a Marion County hold.
Wednesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Yvone Faris, 47, 900 block of East Gerhart, in 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Michael Wainscott, 46, 5000 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Brittney Graft, 23, 700 block of East Jackson Street, at the same location, on a Wabash County warrant.
Thursday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Antoinette Lewis, 28, 400 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on a warrant for false informing.
Thursday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Herron, 43, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Casey Owens, 31, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Steven Henry, 58, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:59 p.m., officers arrested Tatyana Snow, 34, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 800 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Crowe, 29, 800 block of West North Street, in the 2000 block of North Market Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested Shakira Bryant, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Tavine Wilson, 22, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Tyron Rucker, 28, 3200 block of Schilling Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 35, 100 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:42 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Haskins, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Thursday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Rick Bartel, 51, 300 block of Jefferson Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Thursday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Robin Robertson, 43, 2100 block of East 550 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
