Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested David Maithya, 36, residence unknown, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Samantha White, 34, Dayton, Ohio, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Tyrice Wilburn, 34, 1100 block of South Union Street, in the area of East Havens Street and North Apperson Way, on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob P. Maddox, 38, 3600 block of West 450 North, Peru, on bond revocation.
Wednesday, 6:17 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Couchman, 1200 block of East Indiana 18, Kokomo, on charges of intimidation and harassment.
Wednesday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Michael Moore, 52, 1900 block of Vernon Street, Wabash, on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Richard Bertram, 50, 100 block of West Sinclair Street, Wabash, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 11:48 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Kay, 32, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Amber Shoemaker, 38, Kewanna, on two Cass County warrants.
Thursday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Janell Colegrove, 42, Bunker Hill, on a charge of violation of probation.
Friday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested William Legg, 49, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:07 p.m., deputies arrested Deiontre R. Taylor, 25, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
