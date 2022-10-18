Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:25 a.m., deputies arrested James T. Anderson, 52, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Chrystal Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Burns, 26, Rochester, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a Fulton County hold and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Myisha Lanette Sykes, 28, 800 block of Rainbow Circle, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Grant County hold.
Thursday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Fikret Kameric, 57, 1700 block of Carol Lynn Drive, in the area of Indiana 931 and Morgan Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Morgan Michelle Day, 32, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Kaleb L. Beard, 22, 5400 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:47 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Logan Soderlund, 25, 400 block of West Elm Street, in the 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:58 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley James Heavilon, 56, 2900 block of Sharon Drive, in the area of Clinton Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Hagen Graber, 21, Greentown, in the 1000 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Victoria Hicks, 34, 2100 block of North Jay Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:01 p.m., officers arrested Stacy Okonski, 32, 2100 block of West State Street, in the 100 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Jason Schmitt, 43, 2300 block of Hillis Court, in the 100 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:51 p.m., officers arrested Patrishia Torivo, 28, 2500 block of West Alto Road, in the 1000 block of South Jay Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Donald Melton, 51, 800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Morgan and Market streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Terrance Roberts, 22, unknown address, in the area of Market Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Lukas Traylor, 31, 1500 block of Boca Raton Boulevard, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Dylan Piker, 29, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, in the 3000 block of North Washington Street, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Bradford Allison, 58, homeless, in the 500 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Gerald Bills, 45, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Boulevard Street, on a Johnson County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Carr, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
