Arrests
Friday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha L. Hancock, 23, 400 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for termination of pretrial diversion.
Friday, 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested Tristin L. Elrod, 25, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of 500 East and 50 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:36 a.m., deputies arrested Dalton Glassburn, 22, 1100 block of Home Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Berkley Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Noah H. McCown, 21, Granger, in the area of U.S. 31 and Ida Drive, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Tammie Rhea McLean, 60, Westfield, at the HCJ, on a warrant for harassment by means of a telephone call.
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Christina Noel Sense, 34, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jorge Alberto Escobedo, 41, Westfield, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested James Aaron Taylor, 43, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Donald L. Helton, 63, 2000 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Shaquille Alexander Beard, 29, 400 block of Amberwood Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Albert Gayden, 51, 1100 block of West Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested Thaddeus Allen Jefferson, 32, 1500 block of Cadillac Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Ashlei Lorene Detamore, 36, 300 block of West Markland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for burglary and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Scott Goble, 25, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1400 block of North Leeds Street, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Linzey Ann Gunter, 31, Greentown, in the area of 250 East and 200 South, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:33 p.m., officers arrested Raymond McKinney, 47, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Monday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Reanna Taymon, 41, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
