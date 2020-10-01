Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Cortney S. Widner, 31, 400 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Lori Lee Wisher, 61, 800 block of North McCann Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Bernard Clark, 45, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the 900 block of North Korby Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Guy Harpe, 34, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on a hold for Tipton County.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Brendon Michael Croddy, 28, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for non-compliance, a warrant for escape and a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Robert Huffer, 26, 900 block of North Morrison Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Christopher Duncan, 22, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon Beatty, 33, 600 block of East Tate Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Dillman, 47, 800 block of East Gano Street, in the 2400 block of North Locke Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Gilvin, 51, Kokomo, on a warrant for contempt.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Bradly Wohlford, 22, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested Antonio Douglas, 39, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a Michigan warrant.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Hakeem Rose, 19, Logansport, on two warrants for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., parole officers arrested Shannin Daugherty, 45, Logansport, on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Korlond Morgan, 21, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., officers arrested Rian Davenport, 26, Amboy, on a hold for Johnson County.
