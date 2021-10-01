Arrests
Wednesday, 9:26 a.m., deputies arrested Angelo D. Hardimon, 20, 1500 block of West Havens Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., deputies arrested Dion L. Hodgens, 21, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Anthony Hembree, 38, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, on charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., deputies arrested Misty Leigh Terry, 43, 1800 block of West Bradford Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 1:17 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Raphael Edwards, 29, 1100 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., deputies arrested Rickey Dale Hindman, 45, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Wednesday, 7:44 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa J. Mallory, 62, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Belvedere Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., deputies arrested Randy J. Voyles, 52, Rossville, in the area of Judson and Dixon roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy W. L. Gabbard, 32, 5700 block of Lance Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Tryone Williamson, 27, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 3:08 p.m., officers arrested Carlos Day, 66, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the 300 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Stephan Richey, 31, 1500 block of South Market Street, in the 1100 block of South Home Avenue, on a chare of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:18 a.m., officers arrested Ricky Wininger, 32, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Spraker and Main streets, on a warrant for two counts of non-compliance.
Friday, 4:24 a.m., officers arrested Mariya Head, 26, 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of never obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley Robertson, 42, Wabash, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Tuesday, 7:49 p.m., deputies arrested Susanne Hall, 54, Marion, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Anton Little Jr., 20, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., officers arrested Joshua A. Leffler, 31, 60 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth V. Sholty II, 52, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Torreay L. Harris, 27, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:17 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan C. Ferguson, 36, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with controlled substances, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
