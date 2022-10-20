Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Linzey Ann Gunter, 31, Greentown, in the area of 250 East and 200 South, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:33 p.m., officers arrested Raymond McKinney, 47, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Monday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Reanna Taymon, 41, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Edward Angelo Hale, 27, 400 block of East Richmond Street, in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Clemente, 39, 700 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Autumn Largent, 25, Crawfordsville, in the 700 block of East Broadway Street, on a Montgomery County hold and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Eugene Barrus, 53, Wabash, in the 200 block of Orchard Lane, on a Wabash County hold.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., deputies arrested Donnel Carman Wright, 49, 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Rick Allen Bartel, 51, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested James Steven Pearce, 48, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Shane Walker, 41, 1300 block of East 400 South, at the same location, on three warrants for child molest.
Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Doug Harris, 33, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1400 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Scott Hilligoss, 43, 800 block of North Berkley Road, in the 1400 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Dwayne Miller, 38, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, noon, officers arrested Daniel Cowgill, 32, 1000 block of Green Acres Drive, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:24 p.m., officers arrested Rylin Clemans, 19, 600 block of Bradford Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Raphael Edwards, 30, Chicago, Illinois, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Reece Emerson Ayres, 21, 300 block of North Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Victor Gavidia, 24, Chicago, Illinois, on two charges of theft and a charge of attempted theft.
Monday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Genesis Gavidia, 24, unknown address, on a charge of theft.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron Sunday, 34, Sharpsville, on a court order.
Monday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Pennell, 33, South Bend, on a court order.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Baker, 31, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jacy Lopez, 35, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.