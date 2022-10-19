Arrests
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Linzey Ann Gunter, 31, Greentown, in the area of 250 East and 200 South, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:33 p.m., officers arrested Raymond McKinney, 47, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Monday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Reanna Taymon, 41, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
