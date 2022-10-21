Arrests
Wednesday, 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Tatyana Yvonne Snow, 34, 800 block of South Market Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:38 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Hicks, 29, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:23 a.m., officers arrested Keeshum Cox, 45, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Washington and Morgan streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for theft with prior convictions.
Wednesday, 10:44 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Ellis Gonzalez, 38, Yorktown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Andrew Williams, 31, Alexandria, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen McCoy, 40, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested Hagen Ethan Graber, 20, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Janika Jones, 37, 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of LaFountain and Wheeler streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Austin R. Dill, 21, 1100 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Blackamore, 61, homeless, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Adam J. Pratt, 33, 1900 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Zaveion Hendrickson, 19, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 200 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Sean Thrasher, 50, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Tiffany Marks, 31, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Rayshone Christopher Jones, 20, 2500 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 9:54 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Steven Blackamore, 61, 1500 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Robert Crider, 58, 2500 block of South 600 East, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; unlawful carrying of a handgun, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Holly Bentley, 44, 1500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Zavieon Hendrickson, 19, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 200 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Dayton Phipps, 21, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 26, on charges of reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Sean Barker, 33, 700 block of West Morrison Street, in the area of Armstrong and Taylor streets, on a Clinton County warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.