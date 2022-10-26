Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Albert Weaver, 52, Converse, in the 4800 block of North 1350 East, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Eric Marr, 47, 900 block of West Virginia Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Toni May Shutt, 28, 900 block of Wingra Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, 1:04 a.m., deputies arrested Shailea Dayne May, 33, 800 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Boulevard Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Edward Leon Partlow, 45, 600 block of South Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 36, homeless, in Greentown, on two warrants for violation of work release and a warrant for escape.
Sunday, 10:47 a.m., deputies arrested Christy Renee Black, 52, 900 block of North Berkley Road, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Abbigail G. Fetterhoff, 22, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 3600 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:03 a.m., deputies arrested Kinary De la guardia, 27, Lafayette, in the area of Washington and Lordeman streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Zaveion Montez Hendrickson, 19, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:44 a.m., deputies arrested Nelton Mazeo Holliday, 54, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 11:17 a.m., officers arrested Luis Quintana, 21, 900 block of East Morgan Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 12:22 p.m., officers arrested Allison Bradford, 58, 1400 block of West North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:27 p.m., officers arrested Reece Emerson Ayres, 21, 300 block of North Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Miqueal L. Redmond, 24, 1400 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Dominic Novinger, 29, 900 block of Emery Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Durwood Bundrent, 65, 1200 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Fletcher, 55, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Karen Maxey, 61, 1700 block of South Delphos Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:26 p.m., officers arrested Nathan McKinney, 37, 5500 block of Buckskin Drive, in the 1400 block of South Webster Street, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Vicki Gunter, 58, 4200 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on an unknown warrant and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Lesa Young, 55, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 4200 block of East 200 South, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Deangelo Strayhorn, 49, 1000 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Reed Road and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Monica Zook, 41, Frankfort, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:33 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Morgan, 62, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1300 block of North Philips Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.