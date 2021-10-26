Arrests
Thursday, 8:53 a.m., deputies arrested John M. Adams, 38, Peru, in the area of Sycamore Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a criminal offense conviction, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:13 a.m., deputies arrested Kelly Eugene Frazier, 79, 300 block of Wickersham Court, at the same location, on a Kentucky hold.
Thursday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Jacob Burns, 76, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of work release and non-compliance.
Thursday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Joe Yard, 39, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Thursday, 12:49 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke Adelle Cooper, 24, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Calvin Gene Siddell, 58, 800 block of North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Heather E. Cobb-Shelton, 42, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 8:17 a.m., deputies arrested Henry James Kaiser, 46, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:24 a.m., deputies arrested Brooklan N. Wheeler, 27, 2400 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Danny Ray Harrison, 54, 3000 block of Morrow Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for escape.
Friday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Lee Youngren, 41, Dayton, Ohio, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Ray Kendall II, 32, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Smith Road, on a warrant for auto theft.
Saturday, 3:46 a.m., officers arrested Shayna Branick, 35, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:16 a.m., officers arrested Mycah Fowler, 26, 600 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Zachery Lee Mattison, 39, 100 block of West Jefferson Street, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:38 p.m., officers arrested Devin Meyer, 36, 1500 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Hassan Douglas, 24, 2100 block of Saratoga Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:27 p.m., officers arrested Michael Dunnorm, 33, Dyer, in the 1600 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Fulton County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:22 a.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:41 a.m., officers arrested Johntel Buckner, 34, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of North Webster and East Taylor streets, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:32 a.m., deputies arrested Alexander Scott Jeffries, 44, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Sunday, 9:07 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla J. Barnard, 33, 800 block of North Ohio Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsea P. Graham, 33, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 7500 block of West 220 South, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 12:33 p.m., officers arrested Melissa McGhee, 33, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested James Rhoades, 50, 800 block of South Brandon Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:41 p.m., officers arrested Ray Kendall II, 32, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 3200 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and battery causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Mark Detamore, 23, 1100 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:21 p.m., officers arrested Aerick Monroe, 26, 700 block of North Main Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Riggins, 30, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Richard Briscoe, 58, 900 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Bradley, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of driving while suspended and hit/skip, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., officers arrested Autumn Young, 46, Marion, in the area of Indiana 931 and Morgan Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 10:04 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, homeless, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Saturday, 6:16 a.m., officers arrested Samuel Davis, 54, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:51 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Breedlove, 50, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
