Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsay D. Stewart, 37, Mishawaka, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Friday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Andreas Iraola-Hernandez, 23, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on a warrant for burglary.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Twana Tygart, 68, 1100 block of West Broadway Street, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Jerritt Johnson, 38, 500 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of theft and fraud, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Karla Slagle, 50, 700 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on charges of criminal trespass and theft, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, in the 500 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Akers, 21, 500 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Cooper Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Camesha Anthony, 25, 2100 block of Kickapoo Drive, in the area of Elm and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Rodney Goble, 34, Greenfield, in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Poe, 54, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a charge of being habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Phillips, 32, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Waugh and Foster streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Karmran Jones, 20, Indianapolis, in the area of Washington and Havens streets, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Arrests
Friday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Reyes Ruiz, 23, Wyoming, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Whitmer, 39, 1300 block of West Mustang Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Saturday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Martin, 33, homeless, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Littleton, 22, Harrison, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Drayton Shaw, 20, homeless, on a charge of theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.