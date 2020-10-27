Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Beck, 27, 500 block of Cassville Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Tipton County.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Darian Scott Stone, 23, 4100 block of Liberty Court, at the HCC, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 2:13 p.m., deputies arrested Kristin Nicole Summitt, 30, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 3:07 p.m., deputies arrested Hagen Ethan Graber, 19, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Rodney Joseph Thieke, 54, 3800 block of North 700 West, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 12:08 a.m., deputies arrested Dominik E. Novinger, 27, 900 block of Emery Street, in the area of Webster Street and Lincoln Road, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:14 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Glenn Groves, 41, Windfall, in the 3800 block of East 00 North South, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:13 a.m., deputies arrested Jaquan R. Daniel, 20, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Reid Michael Holcomb, 38, 2000 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of 300 North and 00 East West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:41 a.m., officers arrested Devon Inabinet, 27, Conway, South Carolina, in the area of Cartwright and Albany drives, on two warrants for failure to appear and a single warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Dewayne A. Scott, 50, 5000 block of West 100 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Brian Prince, 29, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Chandel Soos, 32, Peru, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:21 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Alan Avery, 57, 1000 block of Cottingham Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed with a deadly weapon and a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Friday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested James Morgan III, 33, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 29, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Cheilsea Hart, 22, Tipton, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Ohleyer, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Gerhart streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Elmer Barber, 40, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for Tipton County.
Saturday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Scott Powers, 47, Galveston, in the 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, on a Ripley County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Steven Desoto, 50 400 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Eberett Friend, 35, 900 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested Misty Phillips, 43, 3500 block of West Clover Lane, in the 500 block of Edgewater Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested April Moody, 42, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested James Charles, 28, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Spencer, 21, 1400 block of North Philips Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Brice Biddle, 23, 2300 block of North Purdum Street, in the 2300 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:44 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Messer, 27, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 10:27 p.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Rutledge, 21, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Saturday, 2:57 a.m., officers arrested Allison Johnston, 27, Frankfort, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Bethani Sadler, 31, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun without a license.
Saturday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Cole Lane, 27, 70 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:12 a.m., deputies arrested Justin L. Silvey, 40, Elwood, on a hold for Madison County and a charge of public indecency.
Friday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Britani C. Enea, 30, Anderson, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 8:27 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter A. Beck, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 9:11 a.m., officers arrested Vaughn E. Pratt Jr., 28, Tipton, on a hold for Madison County and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 9:20 a.m., officers arrested David L. Ray, 35, Kokomo, on a charge of theft.
Friday, 5:01 p.m., officers arrested Kevin D. Bruce, 39, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Friday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha R. Smith, 31, Kokomo, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a single charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 11:23 p.m., deputies arrested Stanton M. Bowie Jr., 32, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Elmer L. Barber, 40, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
