Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 11:28 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Michael Clark, 37, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and a warrant for auto theft.
Monday, 11:29 a.m., deputies arrested Shane A. Tyree, 46, Edinburgh, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Unique D. Vellines, 20, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of King and Buckeye streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Mikail Jordan Fawbush, 29, Louisville, Kentucky, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:47 p.m., deputies arrested Brienna Merrick, 21, Barnegat, New Jersey, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:37 p.m., deputies arrested Davina Wood, 44, 1200 block of South Delphos Street, at the HCJ, on three warrants for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Sitzes, 27, homeless, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on charges of battery on a police officer, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Cheyse Swain, 29, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Wednesday, 4:34 a.m., officers arrested Nick Watson, 51, Tipton, in the area of Reed Road and Morgan Street, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:17 a.m., officers arrested Channel Hunt, 30, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while suspended with prior suspensions and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan N. Laswell, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., deputies arrested Erik J. Bunting, 42, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance.
