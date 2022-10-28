Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:16 a.m., deputies arrested Joe L. Ingram, 41, 1500 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Hoffer Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:21 a.m., deputies arrested Bobby Applewhite, 37, Chicago, in the area of Main and Superior streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:27 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Stabler, 35, 4200 block of South 580 West, in the area of Morgan and Cooper streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested John Gabriel Rogers, 38, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Aaron Offutt, 49, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:53 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lee Sweeney, 33, 1400 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Schmitt, 43, 2300 block of Hillis Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., deputies arrested William Paul Estep, 46, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Larnell Beard, 41, Fort Wayne, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 8:01 a.m., officers arrested Dylan Dean, 19, 2200 block of East 250 North, in the 600 block of East Fischer Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:25 p.m., officers arrested Allen Bogue, 43, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:11 p.m., deputies arrested Cherokee M. Emerson, 22, 1800 block of East Firmin Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Monick Smith, 33, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Lynn Morrison, 39, 500 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of 500 East and 300 South, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher George Hawkins, 53, 3200 block of South 450 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Scott Davis, 54, 3600 block of East 50 North, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Thursday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Frederick Luckey Jr., 53, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Main Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:03 a.m., officers arrested Marrell Tyler II, 18, Merrillville, in the 2200 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Thursday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Larry Wilson, 66, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 10:22 p.m., officers arrested Marvin Ewings, 69, 500 block of North Market Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Aundria Stout, 45, 700 block of West North Street, in the area of Superior and Union streets, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear and charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Steven Greene, 32, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Superior and Union streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Holly Pentland, 40, 1600 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Lasanbi Fowler, 45, homeless, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:13 a.m., officers arrested Xen M. Petersen, 22, Tipton, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 10:59 a.m., officers arrested Aaron L. Sharp, 49, Tipton, on a Madison County warrant.
Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Miguel Tapia, 34, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrell D. Hines, 20, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:26 a.m., deputies arrested Larry R. McClish, 60, Frankton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Zachery A. Vandiver, 30, Atlanta, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.