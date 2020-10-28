Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Saraya Shoaf, 29, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Jaedon Johnson, 23, 1100 block of North Wabash Street, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Thaddeus Jefferson, 30, 200 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:28 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Reynolds, 42, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested Billie Noland Jr., 39, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Market Street, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Kasey Hubbard, 32, 1200 block of Wheeler Street, in the 300 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic.
Monday, 7:22 p.m., officers arrested Charles Wright, 20, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Webster Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, hit and skip, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Mark Beasley, 38, 600 block of North Main Street, in the area of Reed Road and Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Taylor Delelio, 21, 700 block of East 550 North, in the area of Havens Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fiedler, 62, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Jefferson Street, on charges of battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Joel O'Bannon, 28, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Tate and Lindsay streets, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:31 a.m., officers arrested Michael Mandino, 49, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on charges of confinement and domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Roger Boothby, 54, 800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Hendricks County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement and theft, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:08 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Rutherford, 26, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., officers arrested Fred Lambert, 65, 200 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 2:54 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Cockrell, 27, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, in the 500 block of West Spraker Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Fowler, 39, 1000 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Longview Drive, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Jason Jones, 34, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Taylor, 28, 300 block of Poplar
Street, in the area of Hoffer Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Neaven Fite, 31, 1100 block of South Waugh Street, in the 2000 block of East Carter Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
