Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Calven G. Siddell, 58, 800 block of North Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, false informing and public intoxication.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested James Harrison II, 51, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the area of North and Armstrong streets, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and operating without financial responsibility, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Nelson, 63, 1200 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Buckeye and State streets, on charges of hit/skip, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Tashonna Robinson, 24, Chicago, Illinois, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Kendall Dyke, 31, 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Ohio Street, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Thursday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Taylor, 36, 4700 block of South Park Road, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Blake Williams, 28, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the area of Markland Avenue and Ohio Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Henry Young Jr., 57, 800 block of South Main Street, in the area of Taylor and Main streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.