Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Ray Spradling, 46, Greentown, at the same location, on a Florida hold.
Thursday, 12:21 p.m., deputies arrested Gail Terrell-Leon Johnson, 30, 600 block of Bradford Circle, at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for court violation.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Dariel Lamare Jones, 37, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Amos Huddleston, 40, New Castle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Thursday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Allen Hillis, 40, Russiaville, at the same location, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Gold, 62, 1400 block of North Bell Street, in the 1400 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Friday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson, 52, 1500 block of North Lindsey Street, in the area of West Monroe and North Webster streets, on charges of false informing and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Kineman, 27, South Bend, on a violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Steven Keefer, 21, 1600 block of Indiana 19, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Jami Stewart, 32, 200 block of East Second Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Gabrielle Devivo, 28, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Joel Grainger, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Shockey, 59, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed and counterfeiting.
