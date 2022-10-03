Arrests
Thursday, 2:02 a.m., deputies arrested Jay Allan Martin, 55, 800 block of East Carter Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Hoffer Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:16 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Myers, 39, 1700 block of North 550 West, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Jacob Small, 20, Noblesville, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for cruelty to an animal-first offense.
Thursday, 1:26 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Aaron Webster, 23, Forest, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:38 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Ann Lengerich, 47, 400 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Allen Toole, 28, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on two warrants for theft, two warrants for auto theft, a warrant for escape, a warrant for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a warrant for burglary, and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, noon, deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 24, 1300 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on four warrants for indirect contempt, a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and a warrant for escape.
Thursday, noon, deputies arrested Alexis D. Trent, 27, unknown address, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on two warrants for indirect contempt and a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 8:41 p.m., deputies arrested David Andrew Bowlin, 32, 900 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Tenesha Nichole Louis, 42, 1300 block of North Jay Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Reece Ayers, 21, 300 block of North Calumet Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant and charges of escape, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:56 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Causey, 23, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 300 block of North Calumet Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:26 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Ayers, 42, 800 block of Miami Boulevard, in the 300 block of North Calumet Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Douglas Dunlap, 39, 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Courtney Titus, 37, 1500 block of West Walnut Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Frank Lagace Jr., 32, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Sydney Fite, 27, 1200 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Plate and Virginia streets, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Evan McCorkle, 26, 4700 block of Orleans Drive, in the area of Walnut and Philips streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Dwayne Harris, 55, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, as well as charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Blackamore, 61, 1500 block of South Main Street, in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:58 p.m., officers arrested Jade Watters, 23, Indianapolis, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of residential entry and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Fickle, 38, 500 block of East North Street, in the 1900 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Frank Abney Jr., 45, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 300 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:28 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Stabler, 35, Russiaville, in the area of Center Road and Cartwright Drive, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
