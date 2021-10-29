Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Chadwick Jacko, 39, 1700 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Leeds Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Mitchell Hughes, 37, 2400 block of North Jay Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Paul, 46, 200 block of Coronada Circle, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:53 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney Termaine McGee, 38, 200 block of West Broadway Street, in the area of North Washington Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Reanna Johnson, 33, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Buckeye and Virginia streets, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Angela Vanhorn, 40, 600 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1800 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Baker, 36, 3600 block of East 100 North, in the area of Indiana 931 and Center Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, noon, officers arrested Devon Boggs, 27, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa Flores, 33, 1000 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Craig Minarick, 39, 5600 block of South 450 East, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Brian Rose, 57, 2800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of trespass.
Wednesday, 4:28 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Davis, 29, homeless, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Justin Brown, 36, Wabash, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 2:23 p.m., officers arrested Derek Baker, 33, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a body attachment.
Thursday, 6:02 p.m., officers arrested Sierra Frye, 29, 700 block of Rosewood Drive, Peru, on a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 11:03 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Deckard, 51, Columbia City, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Brent D. Noble, 39, 200 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Dennis Miller, 55, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
