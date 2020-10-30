Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:24 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Aaron Meek, 29, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Allen Sites, 30, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Tinder, 26, 4800 block of West 525 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrail T. Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a hold for Marion County.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Kade Danyl Sparks, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for child molesting.
Thursday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Jade Cook II, 35, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 800 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike, a warrant for possession of a lookalike substance and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 24, 1100 block of Peace Pipe Drive, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a Decatur County warrant.
Friday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Hart, 45, Sheridan, in the area of North Indiana Avenue and Elm Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Friday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Carrie Hart, 48, 1500 block of Rue Royale Court, in the 1100 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a Johnson County warrant.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Vincent Cross, 54, Winamac, in the area of East Jefferson and North Ohio streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Eric Sisk, 34, 2100 block of North Ohio Street, in the 700 block of West Lincoln Road, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 5:40 a.m., officers arrested Austin Chorrushi, 24, 1900 block of West Madison Street, in the 2100 block of North Jay Street, on charges of public intoxication by drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Jason M. Stucker, 46, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery with a prior arrest and strangulation.
