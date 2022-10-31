Arrests
Wednesday, 10:13 a.m., officers arrested Xen M. Petersen, 22, Tipton, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 10:59 a.m., officers arrested Aaron L. Sharp, 49, Tipton, on a Madison County warrant.
Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Miguel Tapia, 34, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrell D. Hines, 20, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:26 a.m., deputies arrested Larry R. McClish, 60, Frankton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Zachery A. Vandiver, 30, Atlanta, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
