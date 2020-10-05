Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Mya Dunham, 20, 2200 block of East 400 South, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Friday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, midnight, officers arrested Ron Woodard, 44, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 900 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested David Anderson, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Dillon Smith, 23, Sharpsville, in the area of North Ohio and East Sycamore streets, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Kody Calderon, 27, 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Washington Street, on charges of driving while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:05 a.m., officers arrested Josiah Riddle, 22, 1700 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1000 block of West Park Avenue, on charges of driving while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Leon Pearson, 48, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Britney McCool, 33, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Jhovany Barrada, 29, Sharpsville, in the area of West Havens and North McCann streets, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Edens Jr., 47, Oakford, in the area of North Wabash Avenue and West Jackson Street, on two warrants for failure to appear, two warrants for felony arrest and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting, Level 6 felony, possession of a precursor, a misdemeanor, possession of a syringe, a misdemeanor, resisting, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:42 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Marine, 32, 1800 block of Judson Road, in the area of North Philips Street and West Judson Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested David Taskey, 48, 3000 block of Lamplighter Lane, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:01 p.m., officers arrested Kent Odom, 58, South Bend, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Saturday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Charity Clifton, 44, 800 block of Orchid Place, Peru, on an intoxication hold and a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Anibal Maldonado, 26, 2000 block of West Matador Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 8:39 p.m., deputies arrested Steven R. Black, 23, Whiteland, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested David W. Nance, 59, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.