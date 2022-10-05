Howard County
Arrests
Friday, midnight, deputies arrested Michael S. Woolington, 47, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Guy Sutton Crouch, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Miami County hold.
Friday, 10:23 a.m., deputies arrested Lyndsi Renee Overton, 35, 1800 block of Dee Ann Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Arbie Clay, 61, 5000 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 3:09 p.m., deputies arrested Dion Creed Smith, 19, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street, on a warrant for criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a warrant for intimidation, a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Zhana D. Leonard, 19, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Arneal Payne, 45, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin J. Lee, 34, 1600 block of North Locke Street, in the area of North and Union streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Juanita S. Stoner, 39, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1800 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Shane Acord, 50, 1300 block of South Jay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Sunday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee Scott Smith, 29, 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, in the 1400 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Ethan Woodruff, 23, homeless, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana 931, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; shoplifting, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Sean Moss, 49, 500 block of South 900 East, in the area of Ohio and Morgan streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Davina Wood, 45, homeless, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Fording, 18, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 700 block of South Union Street, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Don Herrington Jr., 45, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:36 p.m., officers arrested Antajuan Perkins, 38, 1200 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested William Brown, 39, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Washington Street and Davis Road, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Wiman, 33, 500 block of South Washington Street, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of operating without financial responsibility, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Gillespie, 32, 10 block of McKinstry Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 10:19 a.m., officers arrested Breanna Parsons, 30, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Friday, 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Guy Crouch, 39, Kokomo, on three unknown warrants.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested John Rogers, 38, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Brandy Barton, 37, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 10:38 p.m., officers arrested Steven Brace, 32, Huntsville, Alabama, on charges of identity deception and operating without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 10:49 p.m., deputies arrested Curtis Varelli, 20, 1100 block of Barksdale, Avenue, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 11:29 a.m., officers arrested Nasir Patterson, 21, 40 block of Wycombe Drive, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 6:58 p.m., officers arrested Pamela Hileman, 68, Roann, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Mario R. Sledge Jr., 28, Indianapolis, on a warrant for counterfeiting, forgery and theft.
Monday, 11:16 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron D. Cox, 24, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
