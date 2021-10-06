Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Richard P. Becker, 39, Lafayette, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for reckless driving causing property damage, a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 12:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jack Edward Peugh, 33, 700 block of Hunters Trail, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Jamais Cooper Stewart, 22, 3100 block of Crooked Stick Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jared Michael Deck, 31, 1200 block of North Webster Street, in the 4800 block of North Parkway Court, on four warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Lawrence D. Shepherd, 44, 4800 block of North Parkway Court, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a scheduled substance, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Marcel Williams, 27, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Adams, 46, 1100 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Earnest Edward Battle, 46, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Joey Charles Snyder, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick A. Steps, 34, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Noland West, 52, 600 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 2:22 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Sitzes, 27, 900 block of Zartman Road, at an unknown location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested Jeammie Hankins, 52, homeless, in the 200 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 28, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 200 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Kenyette Jones, 38, 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Home Avenue and Hoffer Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Jones, 34, Ligonier, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tina Dagner, 60, Logansport, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Marshall Cleavenger, 41, Plymouth, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 10:49 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Leazenby, 47, 1300 block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
